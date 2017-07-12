Trump Says His Son Is 'Innocent' As He Faces Accusations Of Treason Over Email Scandal

His intervention followed revelations in emails that showed his eldest son welcomed Russian help against his father's rival in last year's presidential election.
"My son Donald did a good job last night," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to a Fox News television interview by his son on Tuesday night.
"He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"
But it came as the New York Times reported that Mr Trump Jr's initial comments on the story, published by the paper on Sunday, were drafted on board Air Force One and were signed off by the president.
That statement was vague and inconclusive, and did not draw a line under the story. Instead, it led to days of further damaging revelations.
It comes after Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate in the election, said: "This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason.
