Video: Banky W Gushes Over Fiancee After She Took Down Two Men In A Movie

Remind me to never piss this @adesuaetomi girl off ohhh kai LOL see bae!!! Adesualina Jolie of life!!!! Ah ahn their DAAARDY'S DAAARDYYYY 馃憦馃憦馃憦馃憦馃檶馃檶馃檶馃檶馃檶
#tooproud #aretheymadddt #theymustbemaddt #munathemovie.
The video below...
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Remind me to never piss this @adesuaetomi girl off ohhh kai LOL see bae!!! Adesualina Jolie of life!!!! Ah ahn their DAAARDY'S DAAARDYYYY 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 #tooproud #aretheymadddt #theymustbemaddt #munathemovie coming soon and I can't wait to see it my GASH! 😍😍😁😁😂😂🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽A post shared by Banky W. (@bankywellington) on
LolReplyDelete
Who wont be proud nowReplyDelete