We Are Madly In Love & STAYING In This FOREVER, Amber Rose Talks About Her New Flame

Staying forever? Isn’t this too early to say? So Amber took to IG this morning to talk about how in love she is with her new flame, and oh he is madly in love with her too, she claims. She posted a video of them kissing while she also posted a photo of them in bed with a very long caption, lol. Continue…


It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to "pull up" to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I.

