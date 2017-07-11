His club posted a tweet of Mkhitaryan modelling the club's new kit for the forthcoming season and there seemed to be a little more of him than there was a few months ago and people went in on him, re-captioning the image with terrible words. The funniest part is that some of those insulting him might even be fat in real life with folds. Most likely. Lol. More below…
We Live In A Wicked World! See How Man U’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan Was Mocked Last Week By Fans
