We Live In A Wicked World! See How Man U’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan Was Mocked Last Week By Fans

Indeed we live in a wicked world, such cruelty. Lol, the man you see pictured in the previous post, jst two down, with ex -wife of Liverpool’s Djibril Cisse,Henrikh Mkhitaryan was only last week mocked for his middle region.

His club posted a tweet of Mkhitaryan modelling the club's new kit for the forthcoming season and there seemed to be a little more of him than there was a few months ago and people went in on him, re-captioning the image with terrible words. The funniest part is that some of those insulting him might even be fat in real life with folds. Most likely. Lol. More below…








