What? Borno IDP Records 3000 Births In Six Months

I think it’s time to separate men from women oh. The Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, yesterday, said it registered 3,000 births among internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in the past six months. The SEMA Chairman, Satomi Ahmad, who disclosed this in Maiduguri, said the births were registered at various camps located in the state capital between January and June.
He explained that the birth records showed significant increase due to the high number of couples at the camps, adding that “the mothers were supported with drugs and reproductive kits.” The SEMA boss said the agency was working in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health to support expectant mothers and enhance reproductive health management in the camps.
