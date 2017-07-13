Winnie Harlow Enjoys A Romantic Trip With Rumoured Beau In Mykonos

The model, who playfully 'fat-shamed' a pal on social media o, covered her famously slender frame in skinny jeans, as she spent time in the sunshine with the Formula One driver, who is ten years her senior.
The former America's Next Top Model star seemed unfazed by the heat as she stepped out with Lewis in black skinny jeans and a thick fleece.
She swept her hair into a chic up-do and accessorised with oversized shades, to draw attention to her enviably glowing skin, as she headed down to a boat with Lewis by her side.
Winnie and Lewis reignited romance rumours when she was spotted caressing his neck at the glamorous amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival in May.
At the bash, Winnie was seen wrapping an affectionate arm around Lewis' neck as he whispered into her ear, and even leaned in for a kiss during the dinner.
She was then spotted supporting him track-side at the Monaco Grand Prix the following week.
They were originally linked romantically last year, but the Formula One driver denied they were dating.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres show last October, Lewis admitted he was very much single and choosing to stay 'focused on racing' instead.
